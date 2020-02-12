Two suspected kidnappers were yesterday apprehended in Erusu-Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State after a failed attempt to forcefully snatch a two-year-old baby from her mother’s back.

It was gathered that the mother of the baby raised the alarmed after she was trailed by the suspected kidnappers from Aga area of the town.

According to witnesses, the woman struggled with the hoodlums who attempted to pull her child from her back.

One of the witnesses said the loud shouts of the baby’s mother attracted sympathisers who rushed to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims and eventually prevented the kidnappers from evading arrest.

He added that the visibly angry mob pounced on the attackers, stripped them naked and attempted to set them ablaze, but for the prompt intervention of the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Sunday Mogaji, who prevented them from taking the laws into their hands.

“Police from the Oke Age Division were invited while the two suspects were handed over to them and after interrogation it was discovered that the two suspects are from Oyin Akoko but lived in Oke Agbe,” he said.

Area Commander of the Akoko Police Division, ACP Razak Rauf, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said investigations have begun on the matter.

He said the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the state police command in Akure, the state capital.