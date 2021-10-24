From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

There are indications that two suspects have been arrested by the police in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old lady, Joy Onoh in Makurdi, in Benue State.

Onoh, a fresh graduate from the Benue State University (BSU), sold shirts and footwear as a side business. Some unidentified criminals who posed as customers were said to have lured her from her home and thereafter reportedly raped her to death.

The assailants also dumped her body at a nearby bush around the Federal Low-Cost Estate, North Bank, Makurdi, where the police recovered her body last Wednesday and deposited it at the mortuary.

According to sources from the area, the suspects were arrested at a house close to where the remains of the victim were found.

An impeccable source who did not want to be named said the suspects were arrested through the help of some neighbours who gave information about their activities on the day Joy was killed.

According to him, the police are currently quizzing the two suspects. However, when contacted, on Saturday morning, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, neither confirmed nor debunked the report.

