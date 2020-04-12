Christopher Oji, Lagos

Two youths are reported to have drowned in Lagos on Easter eve. The state’s police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said the incident happened on Easter eve at a community beach at the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

“On April 11, at about 3 pm, the police received a distress call that Dare, 16, and Fawas, 15, residents of Epelemeje Orofun community, Akodo, Ibeju-Lekki, allegedly got drowned while playing in the community beach. The command has deployed its marine police team to the area on search-and-rescue operation.

“The command advised parents to monitor their children and ensure that they remain at home during this lockdown period,” the police spokesman stated.

He said in another development, a 28-year-old man had been arrested for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl at the Gegenla area, Agunfoye, Ikorodu.

According to him, the father of the minor reported at Ikorodu police station that he returned home and met his child in pains, complaining of discomfort and stomach aches.

“The father left the girl with her two brothers ages 10 and 12 as their parents are separated and living apart. On inquiry, she told her father that Mr Adetayo Razaq, 28, of Alladi Ijelu Street, Agunfoye, Ikorodu, gave her biscuits and took her to his room where he had carnal knowledge of her. The survivor was taken to the hospital for treatment and forensic examination. The suspect, a tiller and father of two, has been arrested by detectives from the Juvenile Welfare Centre, Ikorodu police station. The Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be transferred to the Gender Unit, Command headquarters, Ikeja, for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.”