Two 15-year-old boys have been detained for allegedly firing shots at passenger trains in the Netherlands, police said on Saturday.

Windows were shattered on two trains during the incident on Friday evening, but no passengers were injured.

Passengers reported hearing a loud bang before entering Breda station, in the south of the country.

Several panes of glass were broken, but only the outer layers of the windows were affected, with the inner layers remaining intact.

One of the trains was able to travel onwards to Eindhoven with the damaged windows, police said.

With the help of witnesses, police identified the boys, who allegedly had guns that could fire steel balls.

The police are investigating how they acquired the weapons. (dpa/NAN)