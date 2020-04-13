Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Two suspected COVID-19 cases in Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, have tested negative for the virus.

Chairman of the Implementation Committee of Bayelsa State Task Force on COVID-19, Inodu Apoku, who disclosed this to journalists in Yenagoa, said the suspects’ samples were collected at FMC, Yenagoa, for testing at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Edo State last Monday and were returned negative.

Apoku, who disclosed that the patients have been discharged from the FMC, called on the public to be vigilant and report anyone manifesting symptoms of the disease through the appropriate channels so that such person can be screened.

While commending Governor Douye Diri for displaying exemplary leadership skills in ensuring the state remained COVID-19 free, Apoku said there are plans to engage community volunteers to monitor persons arriving their neighbourhood whose travelling history might be suspicious.

Meanwhile, a United Nations Peace Ambassador and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Miebi Bribena, has released N1 million as palliative measure to cushion the effect of COVID-19 and lockdown on the people.

Bribena said the fund was in support of the different measures put in place by the Governor Diri-led administration at ameliorating the suffering of the people.

Bribena, who lauded the distribution of foodstuff to each household in the state and other palliative measures by the government and corporate organisations, commended the government for reviewing its COVID-19 lockdown policy as it affects religious activities in the state, especially during the Easter period.

He stressed the need to adhere to the advice of the World Health Organisation, which include, social distancing and frequent washing of hands