Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

An Ado Ekiti High Court has sentenced two persons to death by hanging for robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

The condemned individuals, Adewale Sunday and Adedayo Amos, were said to have robbed Mrs. Abosede Oyeyemi Malomo at Ilogbo Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state on the night of June 4, 2015.

The offence, according to the charge sheet, was contrary to section 1(2) (a) of the robbery and firearm special provisions laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

They were said to have robbed the victim with guns, cutlasses and other deadly weapons, thereby inflicting bodily injuries on her.

Delivering his judgement, the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, said: “I found the accused persons guilty of armed robbery as laid down before me and they should face the supreme punishment for the offence.