Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State High court sitting at Ado-Ekiti yesterday sentenced Lanre Kayode (34) and Olanrewaju Aremu (35) to death by hanging for armed robbery.

In his judgment, Justice Lucas Ogundana said “The law has prescribed mandatory punishment for the offence committed by the accused persons and the court can nevertheless pass a less sentence having regard to the facts and circumstances of this case, accordingly, the two accused persons are hereby sentenced to death by hanging until they breathe the last while on count 1,2,3 and 4 which is conspiracy and burglary, they were sentenced to life imprisonment.”

They were armed with guns and cutlasses to rob one Jimoh Folajoke Oluremi of her laptops, phones, and Toyota Camry car. In her testimony before the court, the victim said, they were arrested through the efforts of police officers who tracked the phones thereby leading to the discovery of all other items robbed including the car.