An Upper Area Court in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Friday sentenced two traders to eight months imprisonment each for stealing a chicken worth N3, 000.

The police charged Yusuf Musa,28 and Bashir Aliyu, 18 with conspiracy and theft.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Musa and Aliyu following their guilty plea.

Suleiman, however, gave the convicts an option to pay a fine of N3,000.

He also ordered the convicts to pay N7,000 as compensation to the complainant.

The judge advised the convicts to change their ways and not to engage in crimes.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Laranto Police Station, Jos on Sept. 8 by the complainant, Rose Favour of Busabuji street Jos.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 58 and 271 of the Penal Code law. (NAN)