John Adams, Minna

An accident involving two trailers along the ever-busy Mokwa-Jebba highway in Niger State has resulted in a heavy gridlock forcing computers to be stranded.

The accident which occurred in the early hours of today (Friday) involved a trailer carrying bags of grains (maize) and another one carrying a container, both traveling in opposite directions.

The two trailers had collided while one of them was trying to overtake few meters to the jebba bridge, resulting in a total blockage of the road.

Although no life was lost in the accident, the two trailers were seriously damaged with the contents of the trailers littering the road.

Commuters traveling to the North and South are currently stranded at Jebba as soldiers and men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are busy making frantic efforts to control the chaotic situation.

Attempt by our correspondent who was at the scene of the gridlock to speak with officials of the road safety could not yield any results as they were busy trying to control the gridlock.

One of them simply said: “Oga journalist you can see that we are very busy here. We can not talk to you now; you can see the accident yourself; it happened since morning”.

Our correspondent observed that impatience on the parts of the motorists, however, made the situation worse and the work of the security agents difficult.