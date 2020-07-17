John Adams, Minna

A Chief Magistrate Court 1 in Minna, Niger state presided over by Nasiru Muazu has reserved ruling on bail application brought before it by counsel to two Veterinary Doctors suspected to be supplying military camouflage uniforms and treating rustle cattle.

The suspected Veterinary Doctors, Napas Kefas and Caleb Gavers, are to remain in the DSS detention till Tuesday, July 27 pending when the judge will rule on their bail application.

The two suspected criminals who claimed to be Veterinary Doctors are indigenes of Plateau state but based in New Bussa, Borgu local government area of Niger state.

They were arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) for their alleged involvement in the supply of Military Camouflage uniform to armed bandits across some northern states.

They were subsequently arraigned before the Magistrate court on Tuesday on a three count charge where they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a 26 paragraph affidavit submitted by the defense counsel, Emmanuel Zachariah asked the magistrate to grant the suspects bail pending the determination of the case.

In response to the bail application, the Director of Public Prosecutors (DPP), Moses Chiroma however did not opposed the bail application claiming that the offense which the accused persons are being charged is under fire arm act which carries only five years jail term and below.

He submitted that the bail as at the discretion of the court.

The Magistrate therefore reserve ruling on the bail application till Tuesday 27, and ordered that the accused persons be kept in DSS custody.

The suspects who have been on the wanted list of security agencies are both indigenes of plateau state, and were arrested by the DSS operatives from their residence in Borgu, headquarters of Borgu local government in Niger state.

It could be recalled that the suspects were picked up following a tip off after two years on the wanted list of the operatives.

Apart from supplying the armed bandits with Military camouflage, the two veterinary Doctors are said to be treating rustled cattle by the bandits in Niger and Zamfara forests.

They were engaged by a cattle rustler kingpin, Dogo Gadi who is said to be a notorious cattle rustler across Niger and Zamfara state and have being treating his (Dogo) cattle and other animals.

The two suspects confessed during interrogations that Dogo Gadi who is on the run, engaged them on the treatment of his cattle and other animals through a telephone call and have been his veterinary Doctors for the past two years unknowing to them that he was a cattle rustler.

Dogo Gadi has been on the wanted list of security operatives in Niger, Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto states for the past three years for his involvement in cattle rustling, kidnaping and other Banditry activities.

His Banditry activities have claimed many lives and dispossessed villagers of millions of naira, including other valuables across communities in these states in the last three years.