From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Two pastors are currently at each other’s jugular in Warri, Delta State, over a controversial testimony given in one of the churches in the metropolis that has become a subject of police investigation.

Sunday Sun reports that the development followed claims by Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry that he was allegedly defamed during a church deliverance programme held at God’s Delight Gospel Assembly aka Free Indeed being pastored by Senior Pastor John Mark Ighosotu.

Prophet Fufeyin had in a petition to the Inspector General of Police in Abuja, alleged conspiracy, cybercrime and criminal defamation in a viral video, which reportedly emanated from Pastor Ighosotu’s church during a deliverance programme.

Trouble was said to have started penultimate week after a botched attempt by some policemen from Abuja to arrest Ighosotu led to the arrest of a mobile police officer identified as Aminu Abraham, attached to the cleric for reportedly “helping the clergyman to evade police arrest.”

Addressing journalists on Friday in Warri over the matter between the two men of God, which had dragged on, human rights activist, Oghenejabor Ikimi, said that Prophet Fufeyin had resorted to using the police and media to harass his client (Ighosotu) over an issue that was currently under police investigation.