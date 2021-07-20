By Gabriel Dike

The maiden convocation of Anchor University, Lagos (AUL), Ayobo, may have come and gone but two students stole the show at the event.

The students, who were among the 23 first class graduates produced by AUL, were the star attraction at the convocation as both bagged several awards.

Their performance elicited a standing ovation from the chancellor of AUL, Pastor William Kumuyi, his wife, Mrs. Esther Kumuyi, former executive secretary, National Universities Commission, Prof. Peter Okebukola, visiting vice-chancellors, representative of the Lagos State governor, board of trustees and governing council members, AUL vice-chancellor, Prof. Joseph Afolayan, his management team, senior officials of Deeper Christian Life Church, parents, well-wishers and other students.

Mary Enakireru, 19-year-old student from the Department of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science and Science Education, emerged the overall best graduate with CGPA of 3.95 out of 4.00.

The second whiz kid at the event was 21-year-old Victoria Nkama, from the Department of Accounting, Faculty of Social and Management Sciences, she made 3.93 CGPA over 4.00.

Mary, on her outstanding performance

Enakireru, who picked seven awards, including the university and chancellor’s prizes, is from Uvwie Local Government, Delta State. She said she attended Deeper Life High School, Onitsha, Anambra State, from 2010 to 2016.

“I had one A, 3 B’s, and 5 C’s in WASSCE. I scored 286 in UTME. After my first degree I intend studying for my master’s and, if possible, immediately followed by my PhD. I was really a triangular student. Most days, I alternated between my hostel, library and lecture halls. I rarely had time to really socialize, except with my friends in the hostel.’’

In her valedictory address, Enakireru acknowledged God as the secret of her success, stating that “without him, I wouldn’t have made it this far. I also want to appreciate my parents for their financial and moral support. I wouldn’t have made it this far without them.”

She also noted the contributions of her head of department, Dr. Ilori, for his academic support, and lecturers, “they have been standing pillars to give me support when I needed it at different times. I want to appreciate my friend of friends, Peace Francis, friends and colleagues who encouraged me to do better. You have all at some points been part of my success story.’’

Enakireru said being the best graduating student was something she never saw coming, “I wouldn’t say it was my life-long dream but it’s a privilege bestowed upon me by God and I am grateful to him for that. Reminicising our time here as students of the different faculties at Anchor University, there are a plethora of words that can be used to highlight the events, feeling and all that happened as students.”

Said she: “Academically, I had few challenges with some courses. I know some people look at me like I didn’t have any academic challenge, but I did! I did but I guess my approach was different. When I was in 200 level, I had issues with a course, Biochemistry. I saw it as a very hard and impassable course and I already concluded that I would not do well in the course, and, truly, I did poorly.

‘‘I set goals at the beginning of the semester and put the grades I wanted at the end of the semester even before the semester commenced.

“Even when it seemed the courses were too difficult, I would say to myself, I must get an A in this course no matter how difficult the course is. I always tried to keep a positive attitude towards courses, no matter what. My advice for upcoming graduands: fulfilment is the goal. If you give it your best shot, even if you don’t get an A, you’ll know you gave it your all. Approach all your courses with a positive attitude, work hard, give it your all so that at the end of the day you can say I did my very best.’’

Nkama bags 13 awards

The 21-year-old Nkama Ugochi Victoria is from Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State but I was born and raised in Lagos. At the maiden AUL convocation, she went home with 13 awards.

Nkama, who made first class from the Department of Accounting, received a standing ovation for being the graduate with the highest awards.

She said “My parents (Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Nkama) are both educators. My dad is the principal at El Amin International School, Minna, while my mom runs her own day care. I had my secondary education at Supreme Education Foundation Schools. I had three A’s, three B’s and three C’s in my WASSCE, including Maths and English Language, and I scored 215 in 2016 UTME.

“I won 13 awards, including the best graduating student in my department as well as faculty. I have also completed my ICAN exams successfully. The next thing is for me to complete the NYSC. I am serving at Babcock University, Ilishan, after which I’ll go for my master’s and PhD degrees.

“My social life was not lacking at all. I always found time to hang out with friends and attend activities on campus. It took a lot of discipline and determination to get here.’’

In his address, AUL Vice Chancellor, Prof. Afolayan described the ceremony as historic in many ways, and its history hinges on hard work, resilience, faith and sacrifice, noting ‘’every one of these young warriors has a unique story culminating into what is being celebrated today. I am exceedingly glad to be part of this historic experience; fighting through the teething challenges of starting a new university to bring forth these pioneering graduands.

“I am confident that by the virtue of the training they have received in Anchor University, these young adults will go out to transform, shine through the darkness around and brighten the world.’’

The VC disclosed that AUL is graduating 63 students, nine from the Faculty of Humanities, 27 from the Faculty of Science and Science Education, and 27 from the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences.

“Out of the 63 graduands, 23 had First Class, 27 had Second Class Upper while 13 graduated with Second Class Lower Division. Our best graduating student, Mary Enakireru, graduated with a CPGA of 3.95/4.0. My advice to them is: “don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, you are built for greatness.”

The convocation lecture titled: ‘’Re-engineering the Youth for Leadership Imperatives and National Development’’ was delivered by Prof. Okebukola. He described the maiden convocation as significant in a number of respects and it is a significant part of the end of the first graduation cycle of an institution.

“I congratulate them for being worthy holders of the degree of Anchor University and pray that it becomes the key for opening several doors of opportunity in life. In this lecture, I will review with you, major issues that are connected with repositioning our youth for quality leadership so that they can better contribute to national development.’’

Okebukola said NUC report indicate the Senate of AUL swiftly took a decision to continue the academic activities through virtual learning using the Google classroom which the faculty members and the students were familiar with in its normal setting before the lockdown, ‘’the new normal approach nonetheless led to the elongation of the session as the pandemic seemed not to abate as soon as expected.’’

He said AUL is seen by NUC as an emerging frontliner with its 13 programmes accredited with 11 programmes in the full category including Accounting, Business Administration, English and Literary Studies, History and Diplomatic Studies, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, Microbiology, Mass Communication, and Political Science.

According to him, AUL is seen by the commission as a university to watch out for in terms of its potential to lead the pack of universities in Nigeria.

His words: ‘’We need to re-engineer the curriculum at all levels in a way that will lead to the development of knowledge, skills and attitudes that we desire of leaders and persons who will contribute optimally to national development. Emphasis should be placed on the acquisition of 21st century skills and core values of honesty, love of country, fear of God and abhorrence of corruption.’’

Okebukola disclosed that before the end of the year, the re-engineered curriculum for Nigerian universities will be out and the university will be on course to start producing a brand of graduates of the nation’s dream in the next four years.

“We need quality teachers for training the youth for leadership positions and to be properly skilled for national development. Such teachers are in rank as many are poorly trained and poorly motivated.

“We need to rethink our teacher education programme and implement the juicy conditions of service that President Buhari recently approved for teachers. The conditions should be applied countrywide with a plea to state governors to implement same faithfully.’’

He expressed sadness that many parents have neglected their roles, and are adding to the challenge by indirectly teaching their children to become worse than they are.

Prof. Okebukola commended Pastor Kumuyi for empowering youths through the establishment of Anchor University, Lagos and other programmes.

