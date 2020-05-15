Two women: Sandra Akaa, 31; and Elizabeth Akaa,52; of Behind Hemko Hospital, Kanshio in Makurdi,were on Friday arraigned before a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly abducting two siblings.

They abducted: Susan Kumbur, 15 years old ; and and Mark Kumbur,13 years old, respectively.

The defendants were charged with criminal conspiracy and abduction punishable under Section 3(1), (a), (b), (c) and (2) of the Prohibition of Abduction, Hostage-Taking, Kidnapping Law of Benue, 2017.

The prosecutor, ASP Hyacinth Gbakor, told the court that Susan and Mark’s guardian, one Mrs Rebecca Apezan, had written a petition against the defendants to the Benue Commissioner of Police on May 7.

“Apezan stated in the petition that the defendants had conspired on April 26, and abducted the children who were both kept in her lawful custody after their father’s death.

“She said that the defendants took the children without her consent to an unknown destination.

“Apezan further stated that after a frantic search for the children, she discovered that the defendants were behind the abduction of the children and intended taking them to the United States of America for purpose best known to the abductors,’’ Gbakor said.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were arrested during police investigation.

However, when the case came up, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Gbakor told the court that investigation into the matter was still in progress and asked for an adjournment.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Isaac Ajim, granted the defendants a N200, 000 bail each and a surety each in the same amount.

Ajim adjourned the matter until June 19, for further mention. (NAN)