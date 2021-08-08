By Christopher Oji

Two women at the weekend fought dirty during a night vigil in a Pentecostal Church, Spring of Life Global Ministry ,Giwa area of Agbado, Ogun State .

The women were fighting over boyfriend and one of them bathed the other with hot water.

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested the one who poured hot water on the other while the badly injured victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the arrested woman would be charged for attempted murder.

The suspect, Joy Sunday, 37, a mother of two, poured steamed water on the face of Justina Ameh, who accused her of sleeping with her husband.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said:” The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Agbado Divisional Headquarters by the elder sister of the victim,e Kelechi Samuel,who reported that, she went for a vigil at the Spring of Life Global Ministry situated at Giwa area of Agbado with her younger sister when the suspect came into the church with a container of hot water and poured it on her sister’s face thereby causing her a grievous harm. She stated further that while she was trying to hold the suspect, she was also stabbed on her left hand by the same suspect.

“Upon the report, DPO Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect, Joy Sunday explained that, the victim has been accusing her of sleeping with her husband for quite some time now, and all efforts to disabuse her mind from it proved abortive. She stated that on that fateful day, while they were in the church, the victim came as usual and started raining curses on her. While she tried to walk away from her, the victim pulled her back with her cloth and tore the cloth. It was that annoyance that made her to go home and boiled water which she brought back to the church and poured it on the victim’s face.

“When asked whether or not she is dating the victim’s husband, the suspect said she can swear with anything that there is nothing between her and the victim’s husband. The victim has been taken to Strong Tower Hospital for medical treatment”.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police Mr Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has directed that the case be properly investigated and to be charged to court as soon as possible”.