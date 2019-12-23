Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspected internet fraudsters popularly called yahoo yahoo boys, who specialised in defrauding unsuspecting foreigners of their valuables.

The suspects, Olaide and Adeyemi, were arrested by a team of policemen led by Inspector Lawal while on patrol at Opebi linked bridge, Ikeja area of Lagos. According to the police, while the team was on stop-and-search, they intercepted a Toyota corolla with number plate KSF 462 FT with three occupants – two boys, one girl and their driver.

“A distress call was, however, put across to the Area commander “F” Ikeja, Akinbayo Olasoji, when the suspects were proving difficult and another two patrol teams were sent to rescue the situation.

“Also, when a search was conducted on them the police men recovered some substance suspected to be hard drugs.

“The suspects were eventually taken to the station and another search was conducted on their bags and some charms were also found with them.

In their statement, they confessed that they were into internet/cyber fraud and have defrauded a lot of people, especially foreigners.”

One of the suspects, Olamide confessed that he defrauded his victim, Daniel, from California, USA and that he posed as a lady called Sharon, who is 35-years -old from Nigeria, and the victim thought the person was actually a woman. It all started since last year and sometime in September 2019, the victim sent him $300 and one iPhone, which he received and claimed to have sold the phone.

While the other suspect, Olaide, uses an online platform in form of Grant that gives loans and assistant online.

He also claimed to be one agent Frank and that any victim who required his services always filled his form online and after paying the registration fees he would block the victim. He added that he has defrauded a lot of people online.

The police, however, said that the suspects are currently in detention while investigation is in progress.