By Job Osazuwa

From birth, Rhema Tamunodepriye Samuel suffered a deformity called bilateral foot congenital talipes equinovarus.

Walking has been a burden for her. And this is giving her parents sleepless nights. According to them, they have made efforts to find a solution to the defect but were always hampered by paucity of funds.

Her father, Mr. Fyneface Samuel, in a telephone interview with the reporter from his Port Harcourt residence, said, according to medical investigations, the only remedy to his child’s health challenge is to perform a surgery on her legs.

“It has not been easy raising money for the surgery. My wife teaches in a private school, earning a salary that is not enough for her let alone for such treatment. I am doing menial jobs, which is not stable. We are from Degema Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.

“She is two years and eight months old. That was how she was born. Most of her mates have started school but she is still at home because of her condition.

“The surgery has been booked at different times at University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), but we were unable to raise the money,” Samuel said.

A letter dated July 14, signed by Dr. Solomon Amadi of UPTH, revealed that Rhema was planned for surgery at the hospital for contracture release and application of ilizarov frame for the left foot.

“She is being managed as a case of bilateral club foot; she is billed for corrective surgery and prosthesis.

“Kindly render her any financial help in view of the above,” the letter read in part.

The distraught father expressed appreciation to Prince Decson Savechild Life Foundation for taking up his daughter’s case on humanitarian grounds. He said he came across the foundation on social media.

Samuel noted that the NGO, having sent its team to investigate his daughter’s condition, was facilitating how the operation could be done as soon as possible.

Samuel pleaded with Nigerians willing to contribute to Rhema’s treatment to contact him on 08125885955 or forward their contributions to account number: 1016234122, Zenith Bank Plc, Prince Decson Savechild Foundation.