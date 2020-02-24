Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Police Command has rescued a 10-year-old girl, Favour Asuquo in Onitsha area of the state.

Asuquo was stolen three years ago from her place in Akwa Ibom State and sold to a couple in Onitsha.

Anambra state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, said that the girl who was sold to the couple for N800,000 was also given a new name by the couple.

The statement partly read: “On the February 21, a girl, 10 reasonably suspected to have been stolen from Akwa Ibom State since 2018 and sold to a couple in Anambra State for N800,000 was rescued by police detectives attached to 33 division, Onitsha, following intelligence report.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the child’s original name is Favour Asuqwo before her ‘new parents’, the suspects who are now in police custody, gave her a new name ,Faith Ezeukwu, after they allegedly bought her from her captors presently at large.

“In view of the foregoing, you are kindly requested to disseminate this massage through your medium to enable biological parents or close relatives of the victim identify her”, the statement added.

In another development, Muhammed, said the Command also apprehended a 38-year-old man who hails from Cross River State who allegedly engages in homosexual acts with small boys at Ngozika Housing Estate located in Awka, the state capital.

Mohammed, in statement said that the suspect admitted his offence and blamed it on the devil.

“On February 21,at about 3:27pm, following a tip off, police detectives attached to B’ Division Awka, arrested Bassey, 38, of Abi LGA of Cross Rivers State, but resides at Ngozika Housing Estates, Awka.

“The Suspect allegedly had carnal knowledge against the order of nature with over six small boys of between 10 and 14 years on different occasions. He equally made voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on the devil.

“Meanwhile, the scene of the crime was visited by police detectives and six victims, all boys were taken to the hospital for medical examination.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court, ” he added.