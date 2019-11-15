With the curtain drawn on the auditions that produced 20 contestants from Enugu and Owerri that will battle for N7 million grand prize; the People’s Hero reality television show finally kicks off on Saturday.

Assuring Nigerians of thrilling moments during the shows, one of the judges and a popular musician, Illbliss said the judges were extremely meticulous in ensuring that only the best among the many talents that showed up at the auditions made it to the league of Heroes.

According to him, selecting 20 contestants out of about 2,000 could not have been easy considering the energy and talents displayed during the auditions. He said the judges are aware of the qualities of the People’s Hero and were as such guided in selecting the final contestants.

Another judge and a frontline actress, Rachael Okonkwo, added that the live shows would be thrilling for the audience and very tasking and demanding for the contestants. She further said that just like the process of refining gold is not easy, the process of emerging as the People’s Hero cannot but be strenuous and difficult.

Okonkwo said the contestants are already being trained by the best in the industry and nothing short of perfection will be accepted during the live shows. This implies that audience at home or at the show will not only be entertained but would also appreciate the richness of the Igbo culture.

And for the brand behind the show, Hero lager beer, an International Breweries product, it has been nothing short of a pleasant and fulfilling experience. According to the Assistant Brand Manager, Hero lager beer, Chibuikem Uzochukwu, the show is helping to bring out the best in young people who never had a platform such as this.

He said the brand is super elated to offer young people a golden opportunity to showcase their talents to the world. He also expressed optimism that the live show will be rich in entertainment considering the quality of participants and the coach assigned to groom them.

Expressing their readiness for the live shows, the Senior Channels Manager, Viacom International Media Networks Africa, Solafunmi Oyeneye, said all is set to ensure a hitch free show. She stated that it is only right for the audience to relax on Saturday nights and enjoy the show on MTV base by 9pm, with a repeat broadcast every Wednesday by 9pm.

The show will also air on terrestrial channels including STV at 6pm every Wednesdays, NTA Onitsha at 6pm every Sundays, NTA Enugu at 6pm every Sundays, Orient TV Owerri at 6pm every Sundays and AIT Port Harcourt at 9pm every Tuesdays.