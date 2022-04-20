From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State said 20 people were burnt beyond recognition in an auto accident, yesterday, in the state.

The Sector Commander, FRSC in the state, Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun, said one other person sustained injury.

He said the accident, which involved a commercial Golf 3 bus and a Sharon Volkswagen vehicle, occurred at Huturu Village on the Bauchi-Kano road, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

Abdullahi, who explained that the accident occurred at about 11.30am, attributed the cause of the crash to dangerous driving and speed violation.

“Twenty-one people were involved in the crash and there were 12 male adults, five female adults, one male child and three female children. Eleven male adults, five female adults, one male child and three female children lost their lives to the crash and one male adult is still receiving treatment,” he said.

Abdullahi explained that the deceased would be buried in Huturu Village, while the injured had been taken to Kafin Madaki General Hospital in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state for treatment. The sector commander advised motorists to always observe traffic rules and regulations.

Also yesterday, at least three people were confirmed kiled following a bomb explosion that rocked a local drinking joint at Iware Market in Ardo Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State yesterday.

Spokesperson of the Taraba state police command, DSP Abdullahi Usman, who confirmed the sad development to Daily Sun, said that, at least, three people were killed in the explosion and 19 others injured.

Usman said that the command has deployed extra personnel to the area to restore normalcy and make sure that the culprits are apprehended and brought to book.

However, an eyewitness told Daily Sun that several people were killed by the explosion, including a teenager suspected to have brought the explosive.

Iware Cattle market is one of the economic hubs in Ardokola Local Government Area of Taraba state which functions up every Tuesday.

Activities of terrorists have become rampant in parts of the state recently despite cries by the state government for proactive actions to tackle the influx of strange people suspected to be terrorists from other parts of the country into the state.