Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

About 30 persons were, yesterday burnt to death in a road accident on Ife-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident, which occurred at about 3.30pm in Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, caused traffic congestion on the busy road, making drivers to ply other routes.

As at the time of filing this report, officials of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) were yet to get to the scene of the accident.

An eyewitness said three commercial busses going from Ibadan to Ile-Ife end of the road rammed into two petrol tankers and the vehicles exploded.

It was gathered that all the passengers in the three Toyota Hiace buses died while the drivers of the tankers narrowly escaped.

The identities of the victims could not be ascertained as they were burnt beyond recognition.

However, eight of the tankers’ passengers, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to the state hospital for medical treatment.

Some hawkers on the road who witnessed the accident said the fuel tankers were on a single way in an attempt to dodge a bad portion of the road.

Efforts by residents of the area and other road users to put the fire off were futile as at press time.

However, ambulances belonging to the Osun State Government were seen at the scene of the accident but no victim of the accident was seen inside, just as police were seen patrolling the scene of the accident.

FRSC sector commander in the state could not be reached as at press time.