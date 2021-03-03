From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Twenty suspected cultists have been arrested by police operatives who raided flashpoints in Agbor and Sapele towns in Delta State.

The raid which was carried out by operatives from the state command anti cult unit, followed disturbing cases of attacks by suspected cultists in the troubled areas.

Also, the towns especially Sapele, had recently witnessed upsurge in cases of cult related deaths.

Parading the suspects on Wednesday in Asaba, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ari Muhammed Ali, said two locally made gun, two dane gun, one dagger and a laptop were recovered.

Ali said the suspects already confessed to be members of Aro bagger and Ayes confraternity, adding that the matter was still under investigation.

CP Ali also paraded 11 other suspects who were arrested across the state for various offences including armed robbery, use of unauthorized siren and number plates unlawful possession of firearms, impersonation of military officers and car snatching.

On the suspected kidnapper who turned himself in at Obiaruku community, Ukwuani Local Government Area of the State , Mr. Ali,said the matter was still under investigation, adding that a total of five suspects were presently in lawful custody in connection with the matter.