Kano State Emergency Relief Agency has confirmed the death of 20 travellers in the tragic boat accident that occurred on Bagwai River, saying 14 passengers were still missing.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Saleh Jilly told Dailly Sun by phone that six passengers were rescued adding that they were currently being attended to by medical personnel at Bagwai General Hospital.

He said hopes of additional survivals were rather dim as those engaged in the rescue operation had folded up for the day.

According to him, the deceased would buried by 9.00 am on Wednesday.