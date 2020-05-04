Moses Akaigwe

The Zone 2 Command of the FRSC {comprising Lagos and Ogun states} last week reviewed its enforcement of President Buhari’s lockdown directive in the area, announcing that no fewer than 377 had so far been impounded and booked.

This was disclosed by the Zonal Commanding Officer, Samuel A. Obayemi, an Assistant Corps Marshal.

During the exercise, a total of 33,252 vehicles were stopped while 27, 659 of the motorists were cautioned and allowed to go, just as 235 of the vehicles were impounded, but their owners were not booked. However, 5, 030 motorists were turned back at the points of being intercepted and 53 had questions to answer for overloading.

Analysis of the data also showed that 57 road traffic crashes were recorded with 10 of them fatal, resulting in 20 deaths. The crashes occurred along Ojota, Lekki, Ibeju, Apapa, Epe, Mowe, Ogere, Sagamu and Itori. About 47 other minor crashes were also recorded.

.Obayemi explained that despite the lockdown that has reduced the flow of vehicles along major highways in the zone, a few road traffic crashes were, however, recorded in the area.

.”From the data, it can be observed that the number of bookings made is just a handful compared to the total number of vehicles stopped. This can be attributed to a relatively appreciable level of compliance of motorists to the social distancing order and also because the operatives have not been focused on booking except for extreme cases,” he observed.