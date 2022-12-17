From Judex Okoro, Isong Cyril, Calabar

Over 20 persons are feared dead following an outbreak of cholera disease in Ekureku community in Abi local government area of Cross River state.

Ekureku, made up 12 villages, shares boundry with some parts of Ebonyi state and is an agrararian community.

Investigations by Saturday Sun revealed that the Ekureku community has been faced with the challenges of portable drinking water and poor health facilities.

Sources close to the community confided in Saturday Sun that the outbreak of the cholera disease was noticed two days ago when some villagers started feeling severe diarrhoea and dehydration.

The source said, at first they thought it was the usual disease that they normally witness during dry seaaon as this, but discovered that this time the disease was spreading very fast and was killing the affected persons within a few minutes of passing out watery stool.

A village head, who does not want to be quoted, told our reporter that as at the time of filing this report, over 20 persons have allegedly died of cholera disease across the vilages.

According to the village head, the communities have sent out save-our-soul messages to their sons and daugthers who are in health sector to come home to salvage the situation just as they have also contacted the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF for quick intervetion.

He disclosed that the two world organisations are on their way to Ekureku for remedial measures.

In a telephone chat with the Special Adviser on Health to Governor Ben Ayade, Dr. David Ushie, he said:”Let me get across to the ministry to know the true positiin of things and get back to you. “