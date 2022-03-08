From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least, 20 people were reportedly killed as herdsmen attacked Tor-Damsa community in Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State in the early hours of yesterday.

Chief Uma Ugondo, Village Head of Tor-Damsa told newsmen on phone that they were still recovering bodies of those killed.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Ugondo explained that there was a little misunderstanding between Fulani herders with Tiv farmers in the area, but efforts were underway to resolve the scuffle when the herdsmen attacked the community.

He said that he made frantic efforts with the Fulani leaders to restore normalcy to no avail.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We had an issue with Fulani herders, but we reached a truce and they had assured us of peace. I was taken aback as we woke up this morning to witness a massive attack on our community, as over 15 villages have been razed down and many feared dead.

“As I’m talking, we are yet to recover all bodies of those killed, but more than 20 corpses have been recovered. We are in a situation of despair as we would not know whether the attack would continue; that is why I am calling on the state to provide security and as well intervene with relief materials for thousands who have been rendered homeless and stranded.”

Communities in Taraba have experienced relative peace between farmers and herders in the last few months and this latest attack has sent panic in the minds of many who fear a resurgence of the terrible old days.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .