From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least twenty persons are reportedly killed as killer herdsmen attacked Tor-Damsa community in Donga local government area of Taraba state in the early hours of Monday.

Chief Uma Ugondo, Village Head of Tor-Damsa told newsmen on phone that they were still recovering bodies of those killed.

Ugondo explained that there was a little misunderstanding between Fulani herders with Tiv farmers in the area but efforts were underway to resolve the scuffle when the herdsmen attacked the community.

He said that he made frantic efforts with the Fulani leaders to restore normalcy, to no avail.

“We had an issue with fulani herders but we reached a truce and they had assured us of peace. I am taken a back as we woke up this morning to witness a massive attack on our community as over 15 villages had been razed down and many feared dead.

“As I am talking we are yet to recover all bodies of those killed but more than 20 corpses have been recovered. We are in a situation of despair as we would not know whether the attack will continue, that is why I am calling on the state to provide security and as well intervene with relief materials for thousands that have been rendered homeless and stranded”.

Communities in Taraba have experienced relative peace between farmers and herders in the last few months and this latest attack has sent panic in the minds of many who fear a resurgence of the terrible old days.