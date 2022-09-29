From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja.

The ancient town of Ankpa in kogi state was thrown into mourning on Wednesday evening as 20 persons were said to have been burnt to death when a tanker with full load of PMS, (petrol) lost contrrol due to break failure and fell on the bridge of maboro river in Ankpa

According to an eyewitness account, he said the incident happened around 3.30pm on wednesday .but the situation was not clear as to the numbers of causality, saying some were burnt beyond recognition and body parts and debris of cars liter in the area greatly .

“Nobody knows the number of dead people now. Many People were in the river doing one thing or the other when the tanker lost contrrol, fell and exploded on the bridge. It’s horrible. The most gory scene I have seen in my life”, said Usman Ahmed from Ankpa.

Yet, another person from the town, who craved anonimity stated that “it’s the second major disaster in Ankpa within this month. This one is the most terrible and horrible . Over 20;persons were burnt to death, some beyond recognition”.

The kogi State FRSC Sector Commander, Commander Stephen Dawulung confirmed the incident ,saying the number of casaulty cannot be established for now .

“‘My boys are there, putting the pieces together. We don’t know the number of dead yet. A tanker , one bus and three cars, three motorcycles were involved”, he said.