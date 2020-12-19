The mother who had upon that difficulty decided to take the child back home against medical advice by the medical experts, got an immediate relief following the quick intervention of Hon Nnaji who eventually undertook the total bill for the child’s treatment after a good Samaritan got across to him on the situation.

The mother of the child, Madam Ngozi Umeadi, was elated that someone who did not even know her family could take such responsibility to save her son. Umeadi while expressing her appreciation to the legislator said: “I think there’s hope for this country from this singular experience. I thank God for intervening in my family through Hon. Nnaji. May God reward him.” Our correspondent gathered that Hon. Nnaji was quoted as saying that the child as much as other Nigerian children are the future of Nigeria and therefore deserves optimum health care.