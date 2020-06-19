The Jigawa State police Command has rounded up 20 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and murderers recovering stolen valuable items and arms from the bandits. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Sule Gomna: “The command dealt with the bandits who came from neighbouring states to terrorise the people. Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) raided hideouts in Rigimi Local Government and arrested some of the hoodlums.

“Detectives in Babura Local Government had an encounter with nine armed men who stormed Andau village. They robbed people of their motorcycles and shot dead one Kamisu. They abandoned three motorcycles and AK-47 rifles with nine rounds of ammunition and escaped.

“They arrested another three suspects who shot a victim in the neighbouring village. One Sabiu was also arrested. Two members of his gang were lynched by villagers while trying to escape.

“Police detectives arrested two suspects, Salisu and Abdullahi of

Niger Republic. They were seriously injured and AK-47 rifles with 11 rounds of ammunition and handsets were recovered from them. The suspects were arrested at Tara village in Babura Local Government.

“SARS operatives arrested 10 suspected Bandits with Dutse when they raided all the hideout of the flash point and made several attempted to robed victim but it was foiled. The police detectives has redeployed to all the strategies area.

“The command with other security agencies will deal with criminals who make attempt to operate during this COVID-19 pandemic. People should abide by the lockdown measures without being violent.”