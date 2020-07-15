20 Nigerian Women’s Football League clubs will benefit from FIFA’s solidarity funds.

The fund is meant for teams who helped develop players that represented their countries at the 2019 women’s World Cup in France.

According to a statement from FIFA, $194,030 would be shared among the 20 Nigerian teams eligible.

Rivers Angels, FC Robo, Bayelsa Queens and Nasarawa Amazons will receive payments for releasing players for the tournament, while 17 other clubs would be paid for their role in training and developing players, who featured for the Super Falcons at last year’s tournament in France.

“The payments reward clubs for providing players with a professional football pathway, while encouraging and incentivising football clubs to continue developing talent in the women’s game,” FIFA said in a statement.

“The money is paid out with the intention of enabling beneficiary clubs to create a high-performance environment for the best players in the world and to invest in developing women’s football at the grassroots level.

“By providing opportunities for talented players to pursue their careers and to further professionalize women’s football, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Club Solidarity Fund should ensure that the phenomenal success of France 2019 is by no means a one-off.”