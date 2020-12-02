From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The National Council on Communications and Digital Economy (NCCDE) has proposed that 20 percent of Federal Government’s budget should be allocated to the digital economy and the implementation of the National Digital Economy and Policy and Strategy.

This was part of the communique reached after the 8th regular meeting of the council in Owerri, the Imo State capital with the theme “Leveraging Digital Economy Policies & Strategies for Economic Recovery in a Covid-19 Era and Beyond” .

The Council has also advised the National Council on Establishment on the need to deploy indigenous Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) and Business Process Automation (BPA) platform across the states of the Federation to ensure transparency, improve efficiency and reduce cost of governance.

Other part of the resolution by the council are : efforts being made to develop the digital economy eco-space and attempts made towards the development of 5G Policy.

It also granted approval to operators to concatenate some of their microwave frequency channels for higher capacity while efforts are also being made in the deployment of satellite for low cost broadband access.

The council has equally encouraged Network Operators to use their 2G Frequencies to Provide Universal Mobile Telecommunications Services (UMTS) and 3G to increase Data Services and usage by subscribers;

States were enjoined to collaborate with the Federal Government for the annual celebration of the Digital Nigeria Day (DND) event. According to the communique, states should be invited to Abuja for the celebration on 24th October every year.

While, World Telecommunications Information Society Day it noted should be celebrated May, 17th of every year by States with Local Government Areas participating.

The minister for communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim was represented at the occasion by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Musa Istifanus.