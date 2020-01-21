The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 20 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Jan 21 to Feb. 4.

NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to the publication, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

It said the ships contained petrol, containers, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, base oil, steel and bulk wheat.

Meanwhile, NPA said that 26 ships at the ports were waiting to berth with containers, bulk wheat, and fuel.

It said that 16 other ships were at the ports discharging general cargo, containers, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, petrol, and gypsum. (NAN)