A total of 20 students will bag First Class degrees at the maiden convocation of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State scheduled for March 21.

OAUTECH Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Ogunduyile, disclosed this to journalists at the institution’s pre-convocation press briefing and facilities tour in Okitipupa on Wednesday.

Ogunduyile said that 205 students bagged Second Class Upper, 264 others would be graduating in the Second Class Lower Division, while 84 students made Third Class.

The vice chancellor said that majority of the first class students were from the Faculty of Science.

He said that the institution had graduated five sets of students from 2011 till date without holding any convocation for the graduands.

According to the vice chancellor, the university now has two more faculties: Faculty of Engineering and Engineering Technology, and Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, respectively.

“Twenty students bag First Class honours, 206 with Second Class Upper, 264 with Second Class Lower, while 84 students made Third Class.

“The institution began operation in 2011 with one faculty, and we have graduated five sets that have not been convoked, and this is why we are having the maiden convocation.

“As we have two more faculties added to the only one, I can assure you we will have more postgraduate students in the category in few years,” Ogunduyile said.

The professor blamed the slow pace of development in the institution on paucity of funds. (NAN)