Bianca Iboma

Over 20 university students from Nnokwa and Nanka in Idemili South Local Government Area and Orumba North Local Government Area in Anambra State who gained admission on merit have been awarded scholarship worth N150, 000 for each session.

The award was given by two directors of Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Limited to assist the youths from the two local government areas.

In a release made available to The Education Report, chairman of Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr. Obiora Chukwuka and Managing Director, Ebere Nwosu described the gesture as an avenue to empower the youths, contribute to their educational development and facilitate community developments, mental capacity building and human development initiative.

The statement further added that the scholarship was aimed at contributing towards the educational advancement of the state and to prevent the youths from being agents of violence, prostitution and other crimes in the society.

Chukwuka and Nwosu said students from the two local govenment areas should not have any reason to abandon their education.

“Since the inception of the scheme in 2010, the directors have given over 20 students from these two local governments in Anambra state scholarship to any university of their choice anywhere in the country.

“The students received the sum of N150, 000 for two semesters and this runs for a period of four years and an additional year for those who study a five years course.

“The first phase of the scholarship ran from 2010 to 2014 while the second phase began in the same year to 2018.The third phase of the Greenlife scholarship scheme was in September 15,2018 and will run till 2022 as the beneficiaries will receives N150,000 each year till 2022.

Apart from the scholarship scheme, there are other corporate social responsibility activities carried out by the firm. The firm also provided medical service to the two towns.