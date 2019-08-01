The Assistant Inspector General of Police XI Osogbo, Osun State, Mr Adeleke Oyebade, says the zone arrested 20 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and fraudsters: “The zonal Operation Puff Adder smashed some hoodlums terrorising the passengers on the Ilesa/Akure highway. Five suspects were arrested and arms recovered them.

“Also, we got the report that the criminals come out both day and night on the highway. This prompted Operation Puff Adder to raid their hideouts. Police are patrolling the highway 48 hours now.

“Detectives arrested some fraudsters duping victims of their lands. They are also collecting money from innocent people in Osogbo. They are still under investigation to enable us arrest other members of the syndicate.

“Operation Puff Adder also raided hideouts of criminals on the from Ibadan/Ife/Osogbo highway. We arrested some suspects who were trying to re-locate. They are members of a gang terrorising people in that axis. Investigations are going on before they will be charged to court.

“I have directed the three commissioners of police under my zone in Oyo, Osun and Ondo states to declare war on criminals and flush them out of their states. The Oyo State Police Command made some achievements, arresting some notorious criminals. The Osun State Police Command also arrested some suspects in the Ilesa/Akure axis. They have been charged to court. The Ondo State Police Command equally made a breakthrough.

“There was a successful inauguration of the Zone XI Osogbo Security Stakeholders Forum. It was agreed to support the police to fight crime and assist with more operational vehicles to checkmate criminals. We need the support of the public to give us more information to fight the criminals.”