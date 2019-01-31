The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested 20 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers, recovering arms and ammunition from the bandits. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Zanna, said: “Our security challenges are cattle rustling, armed banditry, kidnapping and herders-farmers’ clashes. We are working on strategies to confront these challenges.

“We have put more men on ground to clamp down on the bandits terrorising the people. We will chase them out of their hideouts to allow for peace. Our combat readiness, determination and commitment against vicious crimes are in partnership with the state government, traditional rulers, commutes and religious leaders.

“The command will apply the vision and mission of the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu and adopt community policing.

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), operatives while on routine crime prevention patrol along Gurusu-Gwoshi axis intercepted one Shehu of Tunga Mallan village in Bukuyaum Local Government. He has been terrorising residents. Eleven locally fabricated guns were recovered.

Also the tactical team of the command stationed at Dausaduu for anti-banditry operation foiled an attack on the village. One AK47 rifle, SMCR rifle, two magazines and 32 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

“SARS operatives arrested five suspects for armed robbery on the Kastina/Zamfara expressway during a stop-and-search operation. The command also raided black spots in Zurmi, Danfodio. Ten suspects were immediately charged to court after investigations.

“The command will continue to remain a political so that there will be free, fair and credible elections.

“We will improve and sustain partnership, collaboration and synergy with all the relevant stakeholders in this regard, especially the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We organised workshops and seminars for stakeholders including traditional rulers, religious leaders, youths and politicians. We gave them assurance of good relationship with them and encouraged to be calm and respect the law, during, before and after elections.

“The youths were warned not to allow politicians to use them to disrupt election. Rather, they should be law-abiding citizens. Nobody should destroy government property or else, he will be made to face the wrath of the law.

“The command is ready to work together with, INEC and other security agencies to have peaceful elections. We have given members of the public proper orientation that they should be law-abiding citizens.”