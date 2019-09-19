The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Zone XI, Osogbo, Osun State, Mr Adeleye Oyebade, says 20 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists have so been arrested in the war to flush out criminals in the “ember” months:

“I have directed commissioners of police in my zone to chase the hoodlums out of their states. The officers are encouraged to work hard and display professionalism in implementing community policing to yield good results.

“The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has repackaged the police on community policing to fight crime and for members of the public to have confidence in the police. The IGP’s security summit in the South West enabled stakeholders including Obas, community leaders and youths to champion community policing. It stressed the need to support police through information and take security as their primary assignment as their duty to assist the police.

“The operatives of SARS and Operation Puff Adder arrested 10 suspected armed robbers along Ibadan/Gbogan Expressway. They intercepted the hoodlums who were terrorising commuters. We have put in place strategies to checkmate bandits on the expressway. On the Ilesa/Akure highway, we burst another syndicate of hoodlums who robbed victims in early hours.

“We raided their hideouts and arrested five suspects who are now under investigation. The operatives also raided uncompleted buildings used as hideouts to flush the criminals. In the process, five suspected cult members were arrested. We have concluded investigation we will soon charge them to court.

“The IGP encouraged officers to shun corruption, extra judicial killing and victimisation. They should work according to the Police Act and Regulation, using it as a guide. The IGP is coming with another dimension to fight criminals within the South West.

“I give kudos to commissioners of police all the South West. They are applying the wealth of their experience in fighting crime and criminality.”