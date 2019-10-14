A total of 20 teams will participate in the 4th edition of the annual All Stars Football championship expected to kick off early November at the Nigeria Ports Authority Play Ground Surulere, Lagos.

Disclosing this to the media during the draws for the competition put together for ex- internationals and former national league players, Technical Director of the tournament, Taiwo Oloyede noted that all logistics have been put in place to ensure a successful tournament just as he reminded teams that the age bracket for the competition is 40 years and above.

“We’re working hard to ensure we surpass the successes recorded in previous editions and I want to assure all the participating teams that all logistics have been put in place for a successful tournament and am assuring you that there will be level playing ground for all the teams” , stated the former Julius Berger striker.

Chairman of the Main Organising Committee and former defender of IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan, Sunny Epochi reminded all teams

that the tournament is for fun and to enable ex- footballers come together and recreate.

He expressed gratitude to the management of Nigeria Breweries , Premier Lotto and the CEO of WACO Company, Wasiu Ajibloa for their support.