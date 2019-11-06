No fewer than 20 teams are expected to feature in National Division 1 Handball League scheduled for between Nov. 13 and Nov. 26 in Kaduna, an official has said.

Abubakar Ahmed, a board member of the National Handball Federation (NHF), disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Ahmed said that the event will hold at the Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna.

“We are expecting 20 or more teams during the league in Kaduna.

“We also have some academies showing interest in the league, they include the mind scope gladiators from Ogun and the paramilitary team,” he said.

According to him, the league will hold in collaboration with the Kaduna State Government.

“We have gone round the facilities and have started upgrading the pitch so that it will be of standard, the state government has also provided accommodation,” he said.

He said efforts would be made for players to enjoy their stay in the state for the duration of the league.

“Kaduna has the best facilities in the country and we are bringing players here so that we can prepare ground for good results for subsequent competitions.(NAN)