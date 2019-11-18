In furtherance to encouraging healthy breakfast culture in Nigeria, Peak Milk, the flagship brand from dairy giant, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, has held the final draws of the Peak Breakfast Promo where 20 winners emerged.

The lucky winners received the grand prize of an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai to enjoy a breakfast banquet.

Organised in a consumer forum style, the draws were held across major cities in Nigeria; including Owerri, Jos, Abuja, and Lagos.

At each raffle draw, retailers in the open markets also partook in contests where special prizes were won.

In attendance were representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, community leaders, market traders and members of the public.

Isaac Okanlawon, the Senior Brand Manager, Peak Milk said, “With the breakfast experience and leisure trip to Dubai, we are not only rewarding loyal consumers but creating unforgettable memories with them. “As we campaign on a healthy breakfast culture, I would like to emphasize that a nourishing breakfast; especially one with Peak Milk keeps you sharp and energetic from dawn till dusk”, said Okanlawon.

Throughout the campaign, every partaker was a winner with lots of consolation prizes including airtime, milk shakers sandwich boxes and cereal bowls.

“A nourishing breakfast with Peak Milk will start and end your day well”, concluded Okanlawon.