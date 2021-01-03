The duo of Alaafin of Oyo and Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111 and Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade 111 respectively, have called on Nigerians to embrace peace and harmony in a bid to move the country forward.

The Alaafin, who arrived at the expansive Ogbomoso palace alongside his wives, Ayaba Memunat and Folasade yesterday at 3:50pm, was ushered into the inner chamber of the wife of the Soun, Ayaba Olaronke Oyewumi.

Speaking, Alaafin stressed that he was in Ogbomoso palace to seek counsel from the nonagenarian monarch, among other issues.

In his remarks, Soun who expressed delight on the visit, said that the last visit of Alaafin was around 20 years ago.

The visit lasted 25 minutes.