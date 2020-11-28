By Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

After 20 years of graduating from school, a former student of Mount Saint Gabriel’s Secondary School, Makurdi, Benue State, John Igoche has returned to give back to his alma mater.

This he did by donating the sum of N500,000 for the payment of West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) registration fees for 30 selected SS3 students of the college.

The United Kingdom (UK) based former student of the school gave the award through his non Governmental Organization (NGO) known as Acorn Initiative.

Speaking during the presentation of the award on Friday, Igoche explained that those who were selected to benefit from the award were the less privileged and orphans.

He took time to encourage the final year students of the school never to lose focus, urged them to work hard to succeed and continue to bear the touch of the college triumphantly.

Speaking in the same vein, headboy of the school, class of 2000, Dr. Peter Itodo who is now a gynecologist at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Makurdi urged the students to work together to ensure the success of all even as he enjoined them not to forget to give back to the society when they succeed in life.

On his part, the Principal of the school, Reverend Father John Asen who was represented by the Vice Principal, Dr. Joseph Ameh thanked Igoche for giving back to his alma mater through the organization.

“As you are doing good for your old school, you will surely get the reward. You are only sowing seeds which will ultimately germinate and produce good fruits. We are glad you came back to impact positively on the lives of the younger generation and it is my hope that they too are learning from this gesture.”

Responding on behalf of parents, Mr. Joseph Ikpe thanked the donor and prayed God to bless the initiative more.

Also, one of the beneficiaries, Laban Verem who spoke on behalf of the other awardees said he lacked the word to describe what the initiative had done for them and prayed God to bless him more.