Twenty years after the September 11 horrendous terror attacks, the United States (US) and the global community recently commemorated and bemoaned the highly coordinated attacks on New York and other targets in America, which boldly underscored the dangers of extremism to global peace and security.

On September 11, 2001, 19 terrorists linked with the Islamic extremist group, al-Qaeda, with a base in Afghanistan, hijacked four passenger planes and carried out suicide attacks on specified targets in the United States.

Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center (WTC) in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

About 2,977 people from over 90 countries were killed and several others injured during the attacks. In marking the day, an official memorial was held, starting with a minute’s silence at the exact moment the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Roses were placed beside the names of the victims etched on the Ground Zero memorial.

The US President, Joe Biden, paid glowing tributes to the Americans and all the victims of the attacks. Similarly, Queen Elizabeth 11 of England sent message of solidarity to the American President, expressing her concern on the occasion. United Nations member states followed suit with a visit at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

The 9/11 attack in 2001 was a major terror assault on the US. It undoubtedly shook the foundation of the US and triggered America’s bold initiatives to combat terrorism, both internally and globally. Serious efforts have been made by the country to curtail the menace within its territories and countries which provide safe havens for terrorists.

Though terrorism may have been drastically reduced in the US, it appears the menace is increasing in most parts of the world, especially in Africa and Asia. In Africa, terrorism is steadily encroaching in the Sahel region, causing insurgencies in some countries with attendant deaths and displacements. Nigeria is not having it easy contending with both terrorism and insurgency, manifested in Boko Haram attacks in the North East zone and banditry in the North West region. With banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality, the climate of insecurity has been intensified in the country.

Since the Boko Haram insurgents launched their murderous attacks in 2009, about 200,000 Nigerians have reportedly been killed. They have attacked worship centres, markets, schools, farms, hospitals, police and military formations.

With the fall of Afghanistan to Taliban forces, a new phase of terrorism is unfolding and the US and the world should not be complacent or think that the terror war is over. This is the time to give the war against terrorism the needed global push ever. We say this because the new move to export the new wave of terrorism to Africa and other third world countries is a threat to global peace and security.

Since it is not easy to defeat terrorism, there is need for regional, continental and global action against the menace. Recent events in Afghanistan clearly show that terrorism is fast metamorphosing into different spheres and shapes.

The commemoration of 20 years after 9/11 is significant in so many ways. It is a celebration of the resilience of the American people in the face of despair. Its symbolism cannot be lost on US and other global communities. We believe that the best way to commemorate 9/11 is to globally wage a relentless war against terrorism. Above all, the world should be on the alert and muster the economic and political will to crush terrorism in all its ramifications.

As US marks 9/11, the Federal Government must rise against terrorism and spiraling insecurity across the country. Conscious efforts should be made to tackle the drivers of terrorism. Let the government create more jobs for the growing army of unemployed youths.

Security agencies should be on alert to detect terrorists’ camps in any part of the country. There is need for enhanced intelligence gathering and sharing among security agencies. It has become expedient that those arrested for terrorist activities must be timely prosecuted while condign punishment is given to those convicted. This is the only way the government can demonstrate its resolve to tackle terrorism.

