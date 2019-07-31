Nigeria recently celebrated 20 years of un-interrupted democracy. But the country is still going through difficult times, especially in the area of security, economy and national unity. In 1999, Nigeria returned to democracy. Many Nigerians celebrated the moment with the hope that, the nation will experience radical transformation and development.

After the conduct of good six national elections, the Nigerian electoral process has improved but there are still some problems to contend with. These include electoral violence, high desperation from politicians, electoral irregularities, poor organization, vote buying and interference of security agents in our elections. Although there is acceptable democracy standard, Nigerian politicians are only interested in representing their personal needs or interest rather than putting the interest of the nation at heart. They have succeeded in dividing the country along religious and ethnic lines. Election is no longer based on the capacity and ability of the person to deliver; most Nigerians are more interested in seeing their kinsmen occupying the corridors of power.

No wonder now the appointment into different ministries, department and agencies of government is based on where one comes from and religious consideration rather than merit.

Our economy is in bad shape with over 90.8 million Nigerians living below poverty line. The industries are no longer functioning, foreign investors are afraid to invest in the economy and the level of unemployment is a threat to national security.

There is widespread deployment of hate speech among Nigerians in the social media. Fake news is rampant. Nigerian conversational space is suffocated with hateful content that threatens national cohesion. The hate speech is not limited to social media platforms alone; it has permeated the electronic and print media. The fake news and hate speeches being that are circulated on a daily basis might heating up the polity and cause national crisis if not urgently checked.

Although Buhari’s administration did well to contain the situation, it did little to bring the perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice. Government should provide conducive atmosphere for the economy to grow and attract direct foreign investments. This will diversify the economy and reduce unemployment.

Idris Mohammed, Program Officer, Centre for Democracy and Development, Abuja.