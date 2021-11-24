The trove of garlands for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for its role in enhancing digital transformation in Nigeria, has swelled with new set of awards conferred on it by various stakeholders.

It has been two decades since the NCC midwifed the birth of Global System of Mobile Communications (GSM), to herald a new era of public communication in Nigeria.

The new awards were conferred on the Commission and its Management at different fora organised to commemorate 20 years of revolutionary digital communication in Nigeria.

Besides the serial honour attending the celebrations of two decades of the GSM revolution, the Commission also won awards at annual events organised by strategic stakeholders, including, the Nigerian telecom sector’s equivalent of Oscars, the Nigeria Tech Innovations & Telecoms Awards (NTITA), 2021.

At NTITA, NCC received the ‘Outstanding Telecom Regulator of the Year’ award, while its Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Umar Danbatta, was honoured with the ‘Telecoms Industry Leader’ award. The event took place in Lagos, on November 19, 2021.

A week earlier, at another event organised by the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), in collaboration with Digivation Network, the Commission had received, ‘The Premier African Regulator’ award.

