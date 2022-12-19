From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Twenty youth activists have been trained to effect changes in their communities in the areas of education, employment, governance, peace and security.

The programme coined Speak Up, Stand Up (SUSO), was initiated by the Nigeria Youths Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Network, Afrika Youth Movement (AYM), Center for Youth Advocacy and Development (CEYAD), and powered by Voice Nigeria.

Speaking at a webinar recently, the Project Coordinator, Adenike Alade, explained that good governance was the responsibility of every citizens and not government alone.

Alade, on key achievements and impact, said 85% success score was recorded, adding that the selection process was thorough and inclusive to ensure that persons with disabilities were also carried along.

“The programme testimonials is evident of the impact made and the success story captured in the Video documentary that would be premiered,” she added.

Also, the Programme Lead for Voice Nigeria, Ijeoma Okwor, said there was a need for young people to be given a chance to take action and lead from the front lines.

She said: “With the events from the #EndSars, the need to train young people on how to organise, moblize and influence social change in the local communities became a top priority and that is the motivation for Voice to fund and support the Speak Up Stand out Project.”

A member of the advisory board of Nigerian Youths SDGs Network, Oluwakemi Gbadamosi, charged the activists and advocates to keep taking action regardless of the project and funding cycle as the work of influencing social change will not pause.

“Thus we need to continually lend a hand in pushing the country and the space forward,” she said.