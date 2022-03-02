From John Adams, Minna

200 members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Gbako Local Government Area of Niger State have renounced their membership of the party and have joined the opposition People’s Democratic Party (APC), saying the ruling party has lost focus, both at the state and at the National level.

The defectors were received by PDP Aspirant for the House of Representatives for Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency for the forthcoming 2023 general election, Mr Mathias Baba Tsado in a well-attended ceremony at the weekend.

The Chairman of Gbako Local Government Area, Hon Ibrahim Abdullahi Gede, elected under the platform of PDP was also on the ground to receive the jubilant decampees into the party and assured them that their decision to return back to PDP was a wise one as the party is set to reclaim power at the state level come 2023.

The chairman told his new members that the woeful performance of the ruling APC in the state in the last six years and the internal crisis rocking the party at all levels is enough for Nigerians to have a rethink, adding that ‘you people have made the right decision.’

On his part, the House Representatives Aspirant whose aspiration the defectors said informed their decision, told them that they have taken the right decision to join the winning party.

Mr Tsado said the party is one large family that is willing to accommodate everyone who is willing to be part of rebuilding the society, starting from the local councils.

He pointed out that his decision to contest the House of Representatives was a clarion call and his decision to be part of the rebuilding process at the grassroots where real development is needed.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the ward chairman of the party Alhaji Sode Masaga and the Local government chairman, describing them as grassroots mobilisers whose efforts led to the defection of the members into the party.

Tsado urged them to integrate the new members into the party structure to make them feel the warmth of the umbrella and work together for the victory of the part at all levels in the coming 2023 general elections for the development and progress of local government and indeed the entire state.