Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has killed 200 armed bandits in renewed operation to wipe out bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the Kastina and Zamfara states.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche who made this known said the bandits were killed in a multiple air strikes conducted at Ibrahim Mai’Bai’s Camp in Jibia Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State and Kurmin Kura in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State on between May 22-23.

He said “In continuation of the offensive to rid the North West of the Country of armed bandits and other criminal elements, the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has neutralized close to 200 armed bandits in multiple air strikes conducted at Ibrahim Mai’Bai’s Camp in Jibia Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State and Kurmin Kura in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State on 22 and 23 May 2020. The air strikes were executed after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions led to the confirmation that the 2 locations were being used as hideouts for some notorious armed bandit leaders whilst also serving as collection points for rustled cattle.

“Accordingly, Air Component, employing Nigerian Air Force ground attack aircraft and helicopter gunships, engaged the 2 locations in multiple passes, destroying the makeshift structures in the camps as well as killing the bandit leaders and their fighters. Human Intelligence (HUMINT) sources later confirmed that close to 200 armed bandits were killed in the air strikes at the target locations.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), commends the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute towards eradicating all armed bandits thus achieving directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of restoring normalcy in the North West and North Central Zones of the Country. The CAS has also directed that additional assets be deployed to cover Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi States to frustrate any attempt of the bandits to relocate to adjoining States”.