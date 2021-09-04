From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State First Lady Haja Silifat Sule has said women should show more interest in the game of golf to improve their fitness and mental wellbeing.

Sule disclosed this on Saturday during the tee-off of the 1st Ladies Open Golf Championship at the Lafia Golf Club Course.

Daily Sun reports that the maiden edition of the championship which commenced on September 3 is expected to conclude on Sunday, September 5, with the award of prizes for winners.

Daily Sun also gathered that over 200 amateur golfers, including ladies and men from across the country, are in the state to participate in the championship.

‘I want everyone, especially our women, more women, to come out and show more interest in golf,’ the Nasarawa First Lady said, taking the ceremonial tee-off

‘Golf is an interesting game with many benefits and if more women show interest and come out to play the game, we can make Nasarawa State and the country be proud of us.’

Ladies Captain, Lafia Golf Club, Asibi Oeri-Ogabo, said that the maiden open championship had attracted female golfers from across. ‘I want to call on all Nasarawa State women to come out and join us in golfing because I will love to see us mingle together, play together, and enjoy ourselves together,’ she said.

‘Today, we are witnessing our 1st Ladies Golf Open and this has attracted women from across the country and so we will like our women in the state to also participate so they can also win prizes.

‘We will like more of our women to come out and represent and represent our state in the game. So after this event, we expect more women to come out and join the Lafia Golf Club. The registration fee is the lowest in Nigeria. It is just N20,000,’ she said.

‘The tournament will feature Lafia amateur lady golfers from handicap 29 to 36, while the main competition will feature male and female golfers from handicap 0 to 28,’ she said.

Omeri-Ogabo appreciated the Nasarawa State Government under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Sule who is the sole sponsor of the championship.

Dignitaries who attended the ceremonial tee-off included Sheila Akabe, wife of the deputy governor, Emmanuel Akabe, Andoma of Doma and Alhaji Ahmadu Onawo, among others.

