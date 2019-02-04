Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of planning to intimidate 200 judges, especially those of the federal judiciary.

Governor Wike he intercepted strategic credible intelligence which revealed that a Federal Minister allegedly told a gathering that following the destabilisation of the Supreme Court, the next target would be the Court of Appeal and Federal High Court.

Speaking during the central healing service of the Greater Evangelism World Crusade, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, governor Wike said the APC-led federal government has collected the asset declaration forms of 200 judges from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) for the planned mass onslaught.

He said: “I intercepted a discussion by a minister of the Federal Executive Council, where he was telling a gathering that they are happy to have dealt with the Supreme Court. The minister said the next set would be the Court of Appeal judges and the Federal High Court judges. The minister said any judge who fails to cooperate will face trump up charges and compelled to resign.

“This APC federal government has gone to the CCB to get the asset declaration forms of 200 judges. Any judge who fails to follow their evil plot, will be harassed with false allegations and persecution.”

Governor Wike called on the church to pray for the federal judiciary to survive the deadly siege of the APC-led federal government.

On the forthcoming elections, Wike urged the people to vote for the revival of the country. He said the country is not doing well and needs to make progress.

He thanked the church for praying for peaceful and credible polls in theState.

International Director of Greater Evangelism World Crusade, Pastor Isaac Olori, said the forthcoming elections are crucial to the country moving away from the era of under-development and siege.

He said that the church shares in Governor Wike’s passion for prayers as a platform for making a difference in a Christian society.

Pastor Olori said every leader must have a listening ear and the ability to respond to the needs of the people by addressing their challenges.

He said: “We are not looking for helpless people to lead us. We want leaders with capacity. That is why the forthcoming elections are very important.

“If anyone is looking for leadership, be prepared to make a difference in the society”.

Pastor Mrs Nonye Numbere led prayers for peaceful, free and fair elections in Rivers and Nigeria.

The church led by the International Director, Pastor Olori, prayed for Governor Wike, his family and Rivers Government.